Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 278,295 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

