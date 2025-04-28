Barclays PLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Quaker Chemical worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,978,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10,163.6% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $105.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.98. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $197.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

