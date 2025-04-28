Barclays PLC Purchases 14,061 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.22 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

