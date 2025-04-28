Barclays PLC Purchases 51,182 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRGY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 619.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.88. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price objective on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Duginski bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $41,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,840.66. The trade was a 1.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.