Barclays PLC Sells 11,097 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in National Bank by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 390.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in National Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price target on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

