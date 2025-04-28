Barclays PLC Sells 12,545 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

