Barclays PLC Sells 15,070 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DYN. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,340,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,091,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 125,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 61,288 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DYN opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

