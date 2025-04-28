Barclays PLC Sells 21,806 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

COPX opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

