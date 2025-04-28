Barclays PLC Sells 22,034 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,034 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 119,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 86,699 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $97.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $129.18.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

