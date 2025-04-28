Barclays PLC Sells 23,999 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 321,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,117,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after acquiring an additional 250,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $154,654.89. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,458.53. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $330,093.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,628.80. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TARS opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.