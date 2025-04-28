Barclays PLC Sells 37,450 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Centerspace worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $59.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $996.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.36. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -242.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSR

Centerspace Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.