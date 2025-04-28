Barclays PLC Sells 375 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,500 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at $640,652.19. This represents a 18.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.

ZD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

