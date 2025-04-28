Barclays PLC Sells 4,658 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Olin by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Olin by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Olin Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.