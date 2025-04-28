Barclays PLC Sells 5,116 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of LGI Homes worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 801.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.99. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.13 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.