Barclays PLC Sells 90,864 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,864 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 818.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 81,971 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 305,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 151,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,798. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

