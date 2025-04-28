Barclays PLC Takes $4.04 Million Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 173,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CURB. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSE CURB opened at $23.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. Curbline Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on CURB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

