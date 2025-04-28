Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Powell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $186.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.45. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.01 and a twelve month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. On average, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.12%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

