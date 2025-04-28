Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,772 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 116,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $31,082.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,020.32. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares worth $216,892. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

