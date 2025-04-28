Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Position Lowered by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,986 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bit Digital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 259,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Bit Digital by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTBT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, April 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Bit Digital Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $381.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 6.05.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

