Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 12,513.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 29,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $9.25 on Monday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

