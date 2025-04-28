BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,425.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,412.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

ORLY opened at $1,347.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,458.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,358.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,277.69. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

O’Reilly Automotive’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $9.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total value of $2,667,487.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,061.80. The trade was a 58.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,123,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

