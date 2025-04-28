Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Bridge Investment Group worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 226,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 213,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,481,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 208,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 0.2 %

BRDG stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 234.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

