BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter.
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:BRSP opened at $4.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $623.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $6.71.
BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
