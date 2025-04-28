Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) PT at $705.35

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $705.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $691.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $597.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $607.62 and its 200 day moving average is $646.88. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

