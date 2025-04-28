Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 189.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 87.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,048,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CSTE opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.28. Caesarstone Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

