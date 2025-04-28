Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 494.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $258,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Baird R W lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

In other news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

