Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 324,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 70,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62,574 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 256.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARE opened at $15.31 on Monday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $354.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

