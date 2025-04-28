Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 22,639 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $455,496.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,955.80. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,321 shares of company stock worth $774,644 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

