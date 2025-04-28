CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of CECO Environmental worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CECO Environmental by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,248. This trade represents a 26.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,992.55. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CECO opened at $19.93 on Monday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $701.87 million, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

