Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,196,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,794,000 after acquiring an additional 417,767 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CCB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Coastal Financial from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. The trade was a 10.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

CCB stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.00. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

