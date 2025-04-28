Cognex (CGNX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $214.38 million for the quarter. Cognex has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on CGNX

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.