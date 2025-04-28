CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 986.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,716 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

