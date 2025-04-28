Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 13.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 60,522,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 30,892,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Corcel Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,283.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.
Corcel Company Profile
Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corcel
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.