Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 13.1% – Here’s Why

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 60,522,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,892,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,283.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

