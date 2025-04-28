Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,552. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.