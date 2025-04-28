Coterra Energy (CTRA) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.