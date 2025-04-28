Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

NYSE:COTY opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. Coty has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 693,961 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,990,624.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,906 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 304,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 93,229 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

