Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 6,726.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Danakali Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMSF opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Danakali has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

Get Danakali alerts:

About Danakali

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.