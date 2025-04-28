Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 6,726.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Danakali Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMSF opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Danakali has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.21.
About Danakali
