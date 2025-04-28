Digimarc (DMRC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Digimarc to post earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.53. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

