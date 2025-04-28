DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 419,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in DMC Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,753,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,478 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 563,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DMC Global by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Stock Up 3.3 %

BOOM stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DMC Global from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

