Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DGWPF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA to post earnings of $6.50 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DGWPF opened at $55.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $55.81.
About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.