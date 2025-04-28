Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DGWPF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA to post earnings of $6.50 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGWPF opened at $55.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $55.81.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

