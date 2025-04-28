EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on EastGroup Properties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,871,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

