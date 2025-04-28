Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 373,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,974,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 209,734 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 45,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,881.80. This represents a 9.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $9.45 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

