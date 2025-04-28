Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,820 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Endeavour Silver worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,405 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.01 million, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

