Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.42% of Enhabit worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enhabit by 37.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 83,707 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 201,997 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of EHAB opened at $7.79 on Monday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

