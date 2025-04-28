Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $103.81 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.46 and a twelve month high of $107.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average of $103.29.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

