Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,504 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNS. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 893,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 246,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 132,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 90,091 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $568.14 million, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

