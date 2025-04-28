Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,079,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 241,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,587 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $15.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $424.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.34. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

