Everest Group (EG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Everest Group to post earnings of $7.35 per share and revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect Everest Group to post $48 EPS for the current fiscal year and $62 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EG stock opened at $353.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.06 and its 200 day moving average is $360.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

EG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

