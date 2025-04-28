EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of EVERTEC worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 4,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in EVERTEC by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $541,832.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,791.45. This trade represents a 29.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,341.40. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVERTEC

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

About EVERTEC

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.